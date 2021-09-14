Eight New Miles of Passages Discovered In Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave System

Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found eight new miles worth of passages recently.

Here's what Mammoth Cave National Park said about the cave:

THE LONGEST CAVE IN THE WORLD IS NOW EVEN LONGER!!! Mapping and exploration by the Cave Research Foundation has revealed 8 new miles to the Mammoth Cave system, making the total count 420 known miles of passages! When it comes to discoveries in Mammoth Cave, there truly is no end in sight!

It's pretty cool to have the world's longest cave so close to home! Mammoth Cave National Park is only about a 2-hour drive from the Tri-State so it's the perfect distance for a one-day getaway or you could go for the whole weekend. Plus there's so much you can do there , like hiking, camping, kayaking, horseback riding, and of course touring Mammoth Cave.

If you want to take a look inside Mammoth Cave (and who wouldn't?!) they have several tour options. They have an accessible friendly tour that uses an elevator and no stairs, so everyone can have the chance to explore Mammoth Cave. You can also pick from a variety of tours based on what you want to see inside the cave system. Most tours look to run between 2-2.5 hours, and they all have varying degrees of difficulty so you can find the tour that's right for your party. If you want to book a tour, you can see all the Mammoth Cave touring options, here.

