Remember When This Was Sticking Out of A Sandbar In The Wabash River Near New Harmony, IN?

We loved to go camping in Harmonie State Park, near New Harmony, IN. It is one of the most beautiful, peaceful parks in the Tristate, the state, or the midwest. Even if you aren't a camper, I highly recommend spending some time there enjoying mountain biking, hiking, and exploring.

Most of the time it feels like you’re totally alone in the park. During a camping trip, last September, we drove to a clearing overlooking the Wabash River. Before I go on, I must remind you, I grew up near the Wabash River, near West Terre Haute. IN. I feel like a know the river pretty well. I have probably crossed over it thousands of times going from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute, IN.

In that part of the river, going through Vigo County is not very pretty, and not very wide. It's awful actually and it's very smelly. It's not as bad as it used to be when the paper mill and railroad ties plans were along the river but still reeks at times.

But, the Wabash River as it flows into the Ohio River, near New Harmonie, is absolutely gorgeous. There was no smell and it's super wide. It looks like a completely different river. It's absolutely beautiful.

When the river is at a certain level, there is a huge sandbar coming off of the Illinois side of the river. It's crazy big in some places, and it comes out almost to the middle of the river from the bank. Sometimes you can see several tents set up on the sandbar and one thing that you might not expect. It's something that looks so strange, you will want to get a closer look.

Not sure if it can still be seen, but when I saw it, I wanted to share it with you.

What is Sticking Out of This Sandbar In The Wabash River Near New Harmony, IN?

