You Can Get $100 for Every Black Carp Caught In Indiana

If you are an avid fisher who could use a little extra money, this is something that might be up your alley.

I was at Patoka Lake this weekend and saw a group of carp at the marina begging for folks to feed them. It was then that I was reminded if these were black carp, I'd be rich! The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering a $100 carcass bounty for black carp captured in Illinois and its adjoining states such as Kentucky and Indiana. This bounty program is funded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and administered by Southern Illinois University.

Black Carp Captured In Southern Indiana

You typically don't hear too much about black carp in the Evansville area, but they are out there. In July 2019, three black carp were captured in the Ohio River just downstream of Newburgh Lock and Dam, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. There have also been reports of a few other black carp captured in Newburgh, Henderson, and Evansville over the past couple of years. They're out there, but it's easy to confuse them with other species of carp.

How To Identify Black Carp Compared To Other Carp Species

One thing should be noted when it comes to catching black carp, they look very similar to grass carp. The main difference is that black carp are blacker than grass carp, hence their name. DNR has a very helpful identification sheet that you can view here.

Get our free mobile app

Why Are Black Carp A Problem?

According to DNR, black carp are native to eastern Asia and were brought to the United States during the 1970-80s. These fish pose a serious threat to Indiana's mussel population. Many of the mussel species native to Indiana are already listed as species of special concern or endangered due to pollution and changes in river habitat.

How To Capture A Black Carp And What To Do After

That is why DNR is offering a $100 bounty for every black carp caught. These fish can be caught using traditional baits, however, those who bowfish are more likely to see and catch them.

DNR recommends that if you catch a black carp, follow the keep, cool, call procedure:

Keep the fish and make note of its location.

the fish and make note of its location. Cool the fish on ice once you have killed it.

the fish on ice once you have killed it. Call the DNR at 1-866-663-9684 to report the fish.

25 Public Fishing Spots In The Evansville Area Looking for a place to fish in the Evansville area? Here's a list of 25 of the best places you can toss a line out!

Travis' 10 Best Fishing Lures To Catch Bass Here are some of the best lures that my friends and I have found for bass fishing. There's a little bit of everything on here: topwater lures, middle water lures, and bottom bouncers. All are great for bass fishing and you could probably find these easily at your local Walmart!

Indiana's Starve Hollow Campground Is Beautiful, Peaceful and Full of Fish Photos from Starve Hollow Campground

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.

SEE: 15 Animals You Cannot Own in Evansville I got the idea for this after seeing an article by Michelle Heart with our Townsquare Media sister-station, 107.9 Lite-FM in Boise, Idaho. She had discovered several animals residents in that city can't own based on city codes she found online which got me thinking about whether Evansville had any regulations that were similar. Obviously, they did or this article wouldn't exist. Chapter 14, Article 3, section 42 and 43 spell out a lengthy list of exotic animals you can get in trouble owning if local officials find out. You can see the entire list on the city's website . These are the 15 I found to be the most interesting.