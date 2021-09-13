We've been fortunate to get a good run of country shows in the Tri-State as things started to open back up earlier this year. So far we've had Hank Williams Jr., Lady A, and Blake Shelton come to town, among others, and we still have Eric Church to look forward to on November 13th. Now, we have another one to get excited for as The King of Country is making his way to the Tri-State!

If you were at the Blake Shelton concert Friday night, this isn't breaking news to you as the announcement was made on video boards throughout the arena shortly after doors opened at 5:30 PM, and from what I've been told, the crowd in attendance was understandably excited.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 24th at 10:00 AM at the Ford Center box office and online through Ticketmaster.

