It’s Official Evansville is Getting a Jersey Mike’s Subs

Well, it's official as the signage has now gone up, Evansville is getting a Jersey Mike's Subs. According to Evansville 411 (which is a great page to follow to keep in the loop about Evansville developments), the signage is officially up. The location for the new sub shop is in Lillian Plaza at 939 North Burkhardt Road. It's right next door to the new Crumbl Cookies. Evansville 411 says that the Jersey Mike's Sub tentative opening time frame looks to be sometime in either October or November of this year.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what Evansville 411 says about the new addition to Evansville:

Jersey Mike's Subs is one of those places I've heard so much about, but never had the chance to try it. When I checked their website, the closest Jersey Mike's to the Tri-state is in Hopkinsville. So I'm excited to finally have a chance to see what all the hype is about. Plus I love a good sub sandwich!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.