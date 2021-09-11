It’s Official Evansville is Getting a Jersey Mike’s Subs
Well, it's official as the signage has now gone up, Evansville is getting a Jersey Mike's Subs. According to Evansville 411 (which is a great page to follow to keep in the loop about Evansville developments), the signage is officially up. The location for the new sub shop is in Lillian Plaza at 939 North Burkhardt Road. It's right next door to the new Crumbl Cookies. Evansville 411 says that the Jersey Mike's Sub tentative opening time frame looks to be sometime in either October or November of this year.
Here's what Evansville 411 says about the new addition to Evansville:
#EvansvilleDevelopment: Are you a fan of Jersey Mike's Subs? The signage is now up on Evansville’s east side!The interior buildout for the sub shop is now ongoing as well.The sub shop was originally slated to open in May of this year, but was delayed due to design and site changes. The new design for the location now includes a drive thru.Location: Jersey Mike's Subs will be opening up in Lillian Plaza at 939 North Burkhardt Road in The Promenade of Evansville development later this year.Tentative Opening Timeframe: October-November 2021Website: https://www.jerseymikes.com/Lillian Plaza is being developed by Fulkerson Development, SVN / The Martin Group and The Promenade of Evansville. Tenants in Lillian Plaza include Verizon, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike's Subs, Biscuit Belly: Evansville and space for one additional tenant.
Jersey Mike's Subs is one of those places I've heard so much about, but never had the chance to try it. When I checked their website, the closest Jersey Mike's to the Tri-state is in Hopkinsville. So I'm excited to finally have a chance to see what all the hype is about. Plus I love a good sub sandwich!
