COVID-19: Why Are We Fighting With Each Other More Than We Are Fighting The Virus?

As we approach year two of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, how are we doing? How are we feeling about the coronavirus, and, more importantly, how are we treating each other? Are we showing empathy toward our neighbors or are we judging their every move?

In my opinion, we are not doing well. We are feeling overwhelmed and tired; stressed and angry. The coronavirus has literally taken over our lives. The virus has dictated what we do, where we do it, and how we do it. In a country of people who pride themselves on their freedoms, we have rebelled against a virus that doesn't care about how we feel about our lack of independence and infringements on our rights.

Instead of fighting this deadly virus together by joining together in our defense against it, we have put a line of division between us. A common enemy has, with the help of politicians, put us on each side of an imaginary line. When we should be defending each other, we are looking at each other as if we are enemies.

We are not enemies. As a human race, we are one. We are fighting a deadly virus that could have eventually been the end for most of us if not for a vaccine to aid us in our fight for survival.

In my opinion, we are living in an amazing time of medical advancements and miracle cures for many diseases. The COVID-19 vaccine is one of those incredible medical achievements. An achievement we would not have been able to achieve fifty years ago, at such lightning speed, because the technology for which the vaccine was developed didn't exist.

Since the beginning of human existence, we have worked to advance our chances of survival. Through advancing medical technology, we have discovered many treatments that have aided in a longer life span and surviving illness. Think of radiation and chemotherapy for the treatment of different types of cancer. Those treatments were once brand new and untried. But today, they are commonly used to fight the killer that is cancer.

We come together to fight cancer, even though not all of us will get it or die from it. We don't pick sides and waste time fighting with each other. We help raise money to help everyone have a fighting chance if they are ever diagnosed with cancer. We rally around the patients, their families, the nurses, doctors, and scientists who help in the fight.

Let's do this with COVID-19 and its variants. We should be rallying around the scientists, doctors, and nurses NOW, that are trying to save us from this sometimes devastating virus. lives. aren't enemies. Whether it is a deadly virus or disease, we are on the same team and that is a team for survival.

Get our free mobile app

So in other words, do what you need to do to be safe; wear a mask, social distance, and please, if you have been reluctant to get vaccinated, please reconsider that decision. It could be a matter of life and death. You are more likely to be hospitalized and die from the virus if you are not vaccinated. If you were waiting to see if the vaccine might hurt you more than the virus, that wait should be over. Those who have been fully vaccinated, me included, are doing just fine. So again, please reconsider.

Everyone who has refused a vaccine, then contracted COVID-19 or a variant of the virus, then been so sick that they had to be hospitalized, then had to be ventilated, then had the virus destroy and eat their lungs, then faced death, have all regretted their decision NOT to get the vaccine and started pleaded with others to go and get the vaccine. Even those most opposed to the vaccine, have changed their mind, but sometimes it's been too late.

Please reconsider your decision not to get the vaccine. Call your medical provider to arrange for a vaccine against COVID-19. I'm not trying to tell you what to do. I just care about you and want you to live healthy and happy, way beyond COVID-19. Which is hopefully soon. That, we can agree on.

I don't have all the answers, by any means. Iv;e been as scared and as confused as anyone else. But I do know, In times of crisis and fear, we NEED to stick together. We are all connected. In times like these, we realize that more than ever. But to truly connect, we must have empathy, compassion, and understanding. We must love one another and take care of one another. I love you, that is why I wrote this article. I know that sounds crazy since we've probably never met, but I do. Your life is just as important as mine and I want to help you save it. Morally and in my heart I felt the need to reach out and tell you how I feel.

This is not the first time we will be in a global crisis and it won't be the last time. We must learn from each one. We must ask better, prepare better, do better and be better. When the crisis is over, life will go on. Let's move beyond this trying and dark period in time, better and more connected than we have ever been.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when we came together in support and defiance of a terrorist enemy, let's honor those who died on that day by coming together NOW against the enemy that is COVID-19.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system