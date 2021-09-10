Free Family Outdoor Movie Night In Boonville
The weather is perfect for spending evenings outdoors with your family, and you'll have the chance to do that with a free event coming to Boonville this month.
Boonville Merchants Association will be hosting a free movie night at Studio Bee in Boonville on September 18th. They will be showing the Disney classic "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" film outside on a projected screen. Not only will the movie be free for all to attend, but they will also be offering free refreshments too!
Refreshments begin at 6:15 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m. when the sun goes down. All you need to bring is a blanket or lawn chairs to relax and enjoy "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey". This is one of those movies that we grew up watching, and it's just as good as an adult as it was when we were kids. It will take you back in time and the kids will love it too.
Studio Bee is located right behind Tastee Freeze in Boonville, so this would be a great opportunity to grab some ice cream and head over to watch the movie. It's that time of year where it is cozy outside at that time of day, so it will make for the perfect opportunity to hang out outside. As I said, it will be a great opportunity to spend time with the family plus you don't have to worry about breaking the bank in the process.