Grand Ole Opry Live Streaming 9/11 Tribute Concert Saturday Night

This Saturday marks a major milestone in the history of America. It's the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on New York and Washington D.C. It's a day many of us who were alive and old enough to witness it will never, ever forget. For me, the memories are still so fresh and vivid it feels like it only happened a couple of years ago. To mark the occasion and honor those who lost lives that incredibly difficult day, the Grand Ole Opry is hosting a two-hour show you'll be able to watch from the comfort of your home.

Presented by the Wounded Warrior Project, the concert will feature the following 14 artists:

Bacon Brothers

Billy Ray Cyrus

Brad Paisley

Carly Pearce

Charles Esten

Craig Morgan

Jimmie Allen

Lauren Alaina

Little Big Town

The McCrary Sisters

MercyMe

Trace Adkins

Trisha Yearwood

Vince Gill

Taking place on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage, the first hour of the show will pre-recorded performances by some of the artists, followed by live performances for the second hour. In their Facebook post announcing the show, Circle All Access does not specify which artists will be pre-recorded and which will be live.

The show begins at 7:00 PM Central time and can be live-streamed through the Circle All Access Facebook page, as well as their YouTube channel. If you have a smart TV, or some type of streaming device like Roku or an Amazon Fire Stick, YouTube will likely be the better option so you can pull it up on your TV and not try to watch it through Facebook on your phone or computer. Whichever way you choose to watch it, I'm sure it will not only be a great show but an emotional one as well.

[Source: Circle All Access on Facebook]