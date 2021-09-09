Can You Make Cold Water Feel Even Colder? Yes, Yes You Can

The older I get, the more I suffer in the heat. Days of me basking in the sun, without a pool right beside me are over. Let's just say I won't be one of those retirees who move to Florida. I might be high in the Blue Ridge or Rockie Mountains though. I will take the cold over heat any day.

My infatuation with all that is cold, was kind of always a thing with me. I didn't mind the heat as much as I do now, but I was always very hot-natured. And, at the pool or in the ocean, cold water never bothered me.

It was funny, when we went to Myrtle Beach this year, I was the only adult that would get in the water with my granddaughter. everyone else thought it was too cold. My granddaughter, like me, prefers her water on the chilly side.

Even when it's not summer, and I'm not near the water like when I'm at work, the heat will suffocate me. That is when I get up, leave the studio, walk to the kitchen, open the freezer, pull out a bag of frozen veggies, and stick it down my shirt. I'm doing this why those around e have space heaters in their studios and offices.

That is why, when I saw this cooling hack on Facebook, I was all in. The hack actually makes iced water colder without freezing it. Here is what you need to do.

Take a bowl, bucket, or cooler and fill it with cold water and ice.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Then, you add peppermint essential oil. The peppermint and ice water absorbs into your skin making you feel cooler and for longer.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Soak your towel in the water and place it on your skin and let the extreme refreshing cooling begin. The peppermint vapors also help make it easier to breath in the heat.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get our free mobile app

Here is the original Facebook post that changed my life. LOL Now, I always have a bowl, peppermint oil, and a towel with me where ever I go.



I feel cooler just looking at that photo. Some days, I just might fill a big ole baby pool with ice, water, and peppermint oil. If you drive by my house and see me, just drive on by, unless you need to cool off, then come and join me.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

READ MORE: 8 Things You Can Do to Feel Better Right Now

15 Simple Life Hacks to Make Life Easier