Go Glamping in Style and Golf Like the Pros in the Ozark Mountains

Can you believe that we are one month away from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival and Fall Break? That means it is time to plan that little getaway. I have a lot of friends that love to go camping, but that's a hard pass for me. If I'm going on a trip, I want it to be in a hotel or resort. Big Cedar Resort in the Ozark Mountains offers a little bit of both with lodge and glamping accommodations.

You can even reserve a tee-time on the first-ever golf course designed by 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods. Honestly, if I could afford it, I would never leave the Cedar Creek Spa & Salon. It features an indoor grotto pool and an ice room for some cold therapy.

Get our free mobile app

As I researched Big Cedar Resort, I quickly found out that this place is super nice. The owner knows a thing or two about the outdoors, he happens to be the CEO of Bass Pro Shops. It's located in Ridgedale, MO. which is near Branson, and about a 6 hour drive from the Tri-State. It's basically the same distance that Gatlinburg is from Evansville, just in another direction.

It's smack dab in the heart of Missouri’s Ozark Mountains. Big Cedar is like an entire town full of cozy retreats, basically every outdoor activity you can imagine, including some of the best golf courses in America, an extremely relaxing spa, tons of stuff for families to do together like bowling and hiking. That's really just the beginning of what this resort has to offer.

Big Cedar Lodge

190 Top of the Rock Road

Ridgedale, Missouri 65739

Photo Gallery: Big Cedar Resort Located in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains Big Cedar Resort is like an entire town full of cozy retreats. Featuring every outdoor activity you can imagine, including some of the best golf courses in America.

Feel like staying closer to home? How about New Harmony!

10 Ways to Relax in New Harmony, IN New Harmony, Indiana reminds me of Stars Hollow, the quaint town featured in 'The Gilmore Girls.' This historic community is also referred to as a Utopia. There is a lot to see and do, and there are certainly some spots to unplug and relax.