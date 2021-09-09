Waverly Hills Announce They Won’t be Hosting Annual Haunted House in 2021

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.

All year long Waverly hosts tours where you can go and tour the old sanatorium, and they even have overnight stays for those who are brave enough! Every October though they transform the old building into an actual haunted house with scare actors and everything. This year unfortunately they will not be hosting their annual haunted house, but instead will be adding additional tours and overnight dates to their calendar so you can still get your scary on at Waverly Hills, it just may be more paranormal scary and less BOO scary. Here's what Waverly Hills said about the change on their Facebook page:

Just a FYI for you waverly fans. There will NOT be a haunted house this year. Instead, we will be adding some more dates for tours and overnights. Please keep an eye on the website, therealwaverlyhills.com and on this Facebook page for any new updates. Thank you to everyone for your patience and excitement as we move forward into new and exciting things.

I wonder what other new and exciting things Waverly has in store? I'm excited to find out! In the meantime keep an eye on the Waverly Hills website so you don't miss anything.

