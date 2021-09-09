Evansville Otters Regular Season Finale and First Responders Nights Happening This Weekend

It's been a great season to have the Evansville Otters back and playing at Bosse Field! Last year Bosse Field was eerily quiet, so it's been really nice to get to enjoy baseball at the historic field once again. To me, there's nothing better than a warm summer night watching the Otters play with a hot dog in one hand (for some reason hot dogs just taste better when wrapped in tin foil and served to you at the ballpark) and a cold beverage in the other (normally I'd say beer, but I've been pregnant this entire Otters season so I've been enjoying ice water with my baseball haha). Either way that to me is the perfect summer evening in Evansville.

Get our free mobile app

I feel like the season just began and we're already about done with the Evansville Otters regular season. This weekend is the finale of the Otters regular season. Here's what they have going on.

Saturday, September 11th

First Responders Night to salute those who help keep our communities safe every day, as well as honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago on 9/11. This game will also benefit the Boys and Girls Club, and be followed up by fireworks after the game.

Sunday, September 12th

Sunday is the regular-season finale at Bosse Field. It's also the final dog days of summer promotion where you can enjoy the Otters game with your pup. This game is also a customer appreciation game so you can enjoy half-off hot dogs while cheering on the Otters with your dog.

To get tickets to these games, you can check out EvansvilleOtters.com. It's been a great season for baseball in Evansville!!

See the Evansville Otters New Logo The Evansville Otters are ready for baseball season, and they're starting 2021 off with a new logo!

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State