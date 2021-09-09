Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ Opening Weekend 2021

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities this month.

The fall fun will begin on Saturday, September 25th, and continue each weekend in October with the last day being on October 31st, 2021. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many photo opportunities, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, among other things.

According to their website, you can visit the farm Saturdays 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. The first wagon ride begins one hour after fall activities open. Last admission at 5 p.m. on both days. They even have afterschool fun on the farm in the fall too, so you don't have to limit yourself to just the weekends. Afterschool activities begin September 27th through October 31st, 2021. The fun throughout the weekdays starts at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Take a look at the gallery below to get a glimpse of what you can expect on your Fun On Our Farm fall visit to Mayse Farm Market.

Fall Fun At Mayse Farm Market In Evansville

Another fun place you can visit this fall is Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana. They also have a lot of fall fun for you and your family to soak in. Take a look:

