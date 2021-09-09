Over 10,000 Lights to Light Up Newburgh Walking Trail for Halloween

It's September which means its time to start planning all things fun and spooky that we're going to be doing over the next two months! Historic Newburgh recently posted an event that sounds like so much fun, you won't want to miss it!

The event is called Halloween Illuminations, it takes place October 12th -14th from 6 PM-9 PM each night. Newburgh will be lighting up the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail. They'll have carved pumpkins, friendly ghosts, and over 10,000 lights illuminating the trail. The Halloween Illuminations event is a family-friendly event, and they say that there will be no jump scares or anything like that. You'll go and enjoy a self-guided tour through the lights and check out the spooky scenery in the process.

Here's what Historic Newburgh says about the event on their Facebook event page:

A self-guided, COVID-friendly experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail. Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins and over 10,000 lights illuminate the trail along the way each night. Set your own pace while walking along the Rivertown Trail from the Gene Aurand Trailhead to the Ohio River and back. Tickets are $5 per person OR you can purchase a family 5-pack of tickets for $20. Children 3 and under who are in a stroller do not need a ticket. Halloween Illuminations will be open nightly October 12-14 from 6pm to 9pm. This event is rain or shine. Tickets must be used 6pm to 9pm for your ticketed date. No refunds or rescheduling. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

If you'd like to purchase a ticket, you can do so by clicking here. All tickets purchased from the event goes to support Historic Newburgh Inc which is a 501)c-3 non-profit that works to help historic preservation, and sustainability of the downtown Newburgh area.

