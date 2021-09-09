Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Holding Annual Meeting and You’re Invited #StrongerTogether

It's time for the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Annual Meeting and Dinner. At the event, there will be a change in the board member leadership. It's a celebration of the successes of the past year and a look ahead to a new year with positive anticipation. Local businesses will be honored, as well.

E-REP/Facebook

The dinner/meeting event will gather E-REP members, elected and appointed officials, key community leaders, corporate partners, and you. Yes, the whole community is invited. It's the largest Chamber networking event of the year.

Along with the dinner and community business awards, Becky Skillman, former Indiana Lt. Governor, will be the keynote speaker.

According to the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership website,

She has spent her entire career serving Indiana through her roles as an elected official, community leader, and advocate for rural communities across the state.

After her start as an elected official in Lawrence County, Skillman became the first woman to hold the office of Indiana State Senator, District 44, and went on to serve as the first woman to Chair the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus. During her 12 years in the Senate, she led the charge to include the state's small towns and rural communities in its economic development agenda.

To attend this awesome celebration and networking event, become a sponsor. Here are the details.

Gold Sponsor: Premium exposure on event-related communications, Sponsor recognition on event registration web page, Recognition in opening remarks/ announcements, Four prominently located tables - 16 seats total, Logo/company name recognized at the table. Silver Sponsor - $3000: Exposure on event-related communications, Sponsor recognition on event registration web page, Three reserved tables - 10 seats total, Recognition in the event program, Logo/company name recognized at the table. Corporate Table Sponsor - $1100: One reserved table - 8. seats, Recognition in the event program, Logo/company name recognized at the table.

Click HERE , to become a sponsor.

