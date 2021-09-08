Papa John’s Now Open In Boonville

The town of Boonville has been waiting patiently for the arrival of Papa John's, and now the wait is over.

A little-known fact about me, Travis Sams. I have quite the history with pizza in Boonville. In high school, I worked at Domino's. When they closed, another pizza shop named Little Stephen's opened up and I worked there. Then, Pizza Chef came to town and guess what...I worked there also. I guess you could say that I am the "Pizza Guy" of Boonville.

Boonville has always had little rumors about new businesses coming to town. Most never happened, but recently we heard a rumor that Papa John's would be opening up a location in town. Everyone was excited. We never had a Papa John's in Boonville, but was this a legit thing, or was it just a rumor? As time went by, we found out via a billboard placed on Main Street that Papa John's was indeed on the way, but when would they be open in Boonville?

Well, the answer to that question is TODAY. As of September 8th, Boonville now has a Papa John's located at 911 W Main Street, right next to Dollar General and CVS. Delivery Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Carryout Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 08:25 p.m. You can order by calling (812)202-4010.

Of course, this is one of many options to order pizza in Boonville. Other places that serve pizza in town include Pizza Chef, Una Pizza, Casey's, Pizza Hut, and Stoner's Grill. I think I speak for most everyone when I say that Mr. Gatti's is still missed...RIP. Adding Papa John's in the mix is a much-welcomed addition to the pizza options in town.

