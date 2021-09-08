Indiana Toddler Trying Her Best To Feed Baby Brother With a Bottle Is Just Adorable
Having a new baby is an exciting and beautiful time. The parents are beaming with joy and anticipation awaiting the arrival of the blessed addition to their family. Once the baby arrives, it's all hands on deck, even the older siblings.
I had my middle son, Mason, when my daughter was four years old. She was so ready to take on the role of big sister. Even to the point where she was practicing by taking extra good care of her babydoll, Aqua, and making a t-shirt to wear everywhere, she went so that everyone would know she had a very important role in the family.
When Mason arrived and she realized that he needed a lot of attention and he cried A LOT, her excitement toned down quite a bit. But, she was still a very big help when mommy needed her assistance. Over time, she realized that the big sister role is pretty cool and babies eventually stop crying.
Andrea, one of my Facebook friends from Petersburg, IN, posted this adorable video of her daughter and newborn son. Big Sissy decides to help bottle feed her baby brother and it's so adorable.
I think she is going to be an awesome big sister. Her baby brother is one lucky little boy.
Here are some more Tristate kids doing more adorable things.
Indiana Woman Shares No Privacy Photos That All Moms (And Grandmas) Can Relate To
KEEP READIN: 12 Hilarious Names Tristate Kids Gave Ordinary Things
Newburgh Man Shares Epic Journey To Find The One Thing His Pregnant Wife Is Craving
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?