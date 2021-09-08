Well, friends, it's been over a week since I have existed on Facebook. I have created a ghost account so I can get my job done, but there's no drama happening in that newsfeed. In addition to my new Zillow obsession, I've turned to Nextdoor for my drama fix. As you'll see in the conversations below, something as simple as a lost ballon can spark an argument!

Maybe you've never heard of this app or you are not sure how to use it. Nextdoor has been around since 2008. It's a way to bring neighbors together, so we can share information about crimes, good news, lost pets, events, local deals, and a lot more. It's like Facebook and Craigslist with a touch of Linkedin. It can look a little overwhelming if you have never used it.

Get our free mobile app

Like any form of social media, things can get heated. Nextdoor has a group of moderators that can vote to keep a questionable comment or have it deleted.

Liberty DeWig

I'm actually one of the moderators. There are training courses and the majority of votes win the battle of the comments. I had nothing to do with the following conversations, but they are ongoing examples of the silly conflicts that arise.

Evansville Neighbors Get Heated on Nextdoor App Nextdoor is a way to bring neighbors together, so we can share information about crimes, good news, lost pets, events, local deals, and a lot more. It's like Facebook and Craigslist with a touch of Linkedin. It can look a little overwhelming if you have never used it.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

How To Tell Someone You're From Warrick County Without Saying You're From Warrick County There are several ways to tell someone where you're from without actually telling them where you're from. Let's take Warrick County for example.