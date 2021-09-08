Well, friends, it's been over a week since I have existed on Facebook. I have created a ghost account so I can get my job done, but there's no drama happening in that newsfeed. In addition to my new Zillow obsession, I've turned to Nextdoor for my drama fix. As you'll see in the conversations below, something as simple as a lost ballon can spark an argument!
Maybe you've never heard of this app or you are not sure how to use it. Nextdoor has been around since 2008. It's a way to bring neighbors together, so we can share information about crimes, good news, lost pets, events, local deals, and a lot more. It's like Facebook and Craigslist with a touch of Linkedin. It can look a little overwhelming if you have never used it.
Like any form of social media, things can get heated. Nextdoor has a group of moderators that can vote to keep a questionable comment or have it deleted.
I'm actually one of the moderators. There are training courses and the majority of votes win the battle of the comments. I had nothing to do with the following conversations, but they are ongoing examples of the silly conflicts that arise.