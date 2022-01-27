Back in my day, you could only get pizza delivered to your house, and that's only if you lived in the delivery area. That's right youngsters, only 1 choice for delivery. Shocking, I know. That's the way it was, and we liked it.

Fast forward to the year 2022. Now we can get our entire grocery list delivered and put away. Just want one Coke? It will cost you, but it is possible to have just about anything delivered to your house.

What's the Beef?

Here's the scenario that has my Nextdoor app overflowing with notifications. By the way, if you aren't on Nextdoor, you should be. You can share as much or as little as you want. Some people sell items like Facebook Marketplace, and neighborhood safety info is posted, too.

Scott Anderson Posted the Original Statement that Sparked Debate

FYI For anyone who orders from Papa John's or Pizza Hut online. A friend of mine drives for DoorDash and he told me about this. When these pizza shops get flooded with orders, they will assign some of the overflow orders to DoorDash. But here's the kicker, the DoorDash driver doesn't get the tip that you left. Pizza Hut/Papa John's pockets the tip and the driver gets nothing. So tip with cash whenever possible.

Wait, What?

I know that we have ordered Papa John's through their app (HWY 41 Shout-out) and sometimes we get a rogue driver. And by rogue, I mean that it's a driver from GrubHub or DoorDash. It never occurred to me that the person who actually delivered my food might not be tipped, since I paid through the Papa John's app.

What About the Carry-Out Staff?

Holy Moley, another plothole! If you deliver from a service - Not the actual restaurant, the staff working carry-out gathers your order and checks it. If you normally tip the carry-out servers, maybe we should be tipping them in this instance, too. It's the same amount of work for them, but the delivery driver gets the tip, right?

Hi. I just read a Post about how pizza shops like Papa Johns will get so flooded with orders that they send her overflow to doordash and how if a person tips on their card the actual delivery driver may not get it if it's a part of the overflow through doordash. Doordash gets that tip and your driver gets nothing. Similarly I wanted to mention that I'm a server at IHOP and we get a ton of Doordash orders. It was brought to our attention as well that when you leave a tip online through doordash the actual server or employee that put the order together does not get the tip the Doordash does. And also if you order online through ihop.com and come pick it up but you tip online, we just learned that sadly IHOP themselves get the tip and not the person that put your order together. So if you do order takeout from IHOP and you really want your server or whoever put it together to get a tip please come in and give cash when you pick your order up or your server will get no tip at all for it. Putting orders together that are for takeout whether through doordash or online is time-, consuming and takes the Server's attention from their inside dining customers and in the rare instances someone leaves a tip, the Server never gets it no matter what platform you use.

But is it True?

I don't want to be naive, and we all should know that just because it's on the internet, that doesn't make it true. Let's take a look at some of the debates, and hopefully get some answers.

Nextdoor Debate: Who Are You Really Tipping with Delivery Service?

This eventually fizzled out. The debate turned into who has the best pizza. I'm still not sure who was right...

