We Found 10 Ghost Kitchens Hiding in Evansville, Indiana, But They Aren’t That Scary

If you have ordered food from an app like GrubHub recently, you might think that Evansville has several new restaurants, but with familiar addresses. Ghost Kitchens are also known as delivery-only restaurants, virtual kitchens, shadow kitchens, commissary kitchens, cloud kitchen, or dark kitchens. Local restaurant owners can add a delivery-only brand to generate more money.

Wow Bao operates out of Fazoli's. For a $2,000 investment, the owner was able to put in a turn-key kitchen kit, so they can now offer a different menu under this new brand. You can only order these items through the 3rd party app. The goal is to increase revenue.

“Our goal is for the operator to do $2,000 a week in sales by week six,” says Geoff Alexander, Wow Bao CEO.

I've seen a lot of buzz about Mr. Beast Burger, so I looked into the back story. Turns out, he is the YouTube star and Content Creator that all of our kids want to be like.

Who is Mr. Beast?

As you'll see in the video below, Mr. Beast (An actual person) held a crazy stunt a couple of years ago, giving out free burgers. Oh, he also gave away thousands of dollars. Basically, none of the people working in the kitchen had no cooking experience until acclaimed chef and popular TV personality Eric Greenspan brought in his crew.

MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger–a virtual restaurant brand, now available to order across the U.S. for delivery only.

Mr. Beast Burger is operating out of Red Robin's kitchen

Whoa! $17 for a sandwich with no bread?

The pricing is a bit high, maybe he is making up for all of the burgers and money he has given away.

Celebrities are now offering their brands as ghost or virtual kitchens. Mariah Carey has Mariah's Cookies, Mario Lopez has an authentic virtual concept that includes churros, and OMG DJ Pauly D has an Italian sub shop!

