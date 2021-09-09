Wanda McCurdy shares 9/11 memory (Shaped by Faith)

Wanda McCurdy worked within the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association for nineteen years. She is very active in her home church, where she coordinates the prayer ministry, teaches bible studies at every opportunity, and also mentors’ younger women.

Wanda and I met in 2014. She moved to Owensboro when the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was preparing for the Will Graham Celebration that took place in April 2015. Wanda helped prepare and oversee all the details of the Celebration.

From the time I met Wanda, we bonded and became friends. Her infectious smile made everyone feel welcomed and comfortable. Plus, Wanda makes ministry so much fun!! We prayed a lot and we also did our fair share of laughing. "The Joy of the LORD is our Strength!" Nehemiah 8:10

Wanda grew up doing a lot of traveling since her father was in the Army. Her father had two tours in Japan and Wanda shares what it was like.

I love her heart for Ministry! Wanda lives her life to serve God and to help others. You will love her heart as you hear all about her time in the ministry field as she traveled for over nineteen years with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. She also shares a very personal story about 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attack.