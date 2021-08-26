This Week on Shaped by Faith Rev. Rod Barnett

My guest this week is the Reverend Rod Barnett, Senior Festival Director and Director of Celebration Development at Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

I met Rod when I was helping with the Ohio Valley Will Graham Celebration in April 2015. I will never forget the last night of the Will Graham Celebration when Rod walked me out on the platform to show me the hundreds of people who had come forward for prayer and to accept Jesus Christ into their hearts! It was one of those special, "one -of- a- kind God moments," that will stay with me.

Rod shares his personal story of how he first came to Christ at a young age along with what led him into the full time ministry field.

Rod says, "For me, the best way to describe my Christian life is a journey. God has led me on an amazing journey of mountaintops, challenges in the valleys, periods of His silence, and sometimes what could be called the road less traveled. Through the deaths of my parents, and the grueling health struggles of my wife, I have learned to trust Him, The journey also depicts that there are places and areas God has yet to take me. Therefore, the journey continues."

