Disney+ Announces New “Hallowstream” Lineup You Won’t Want To Miss

Disney+ has announced the lineup for their second annual "Hallowstream" event that includes spooky new originals and some of your favorite Halloween classic movies and shows.

If you have Disney+, you already know that they have so much to offer when it comes to movies and TV shows. Literally, they have things there for the entire family. Classic Disney movies, Star Wars, Marvel movies, and more. One of the things that I love about it is being able to go back and watch some of the old Disney Channel Original Movies that I grew up watching. It's a streaming service that just keeps on creating new content that everyone will enjoy.

The second annual "Hallowstream" event on Disney+ kicks off on September 24th. You will be able to watch all of your favorite Halloween-themed episodes and films in the new Halloween collection available on the streaming service. This lineup includes memorable films and Halloween-themed episodes from fan-favorite series, as well as all-new original content.

Before we get into the full lineup, let's talk about the new originals that will be debuting on Disney+ as a part of this Halloween special. Disney will release a Star Wars-themed special called “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales”. They will also release an anthology series called “Just Beyond”, based on the graphic novel novels by R.L. Stine. Lastly, two new original movies that I think you'll be most excited about. The first-ever Muppets Halloween special called “Muppets Haunted Mansion”. The other new original movie that will debut is called "Under Wraps". If that sounds familiar, that's because it is a remake of the 1997 Disney Channel Original Movie, "Under Wraps".

Of course, there will be a lot of spooky movies that we all know and love on this lineup such as "Hocus Pocus", "Halloweentown", "The Haunted Mansion", and "Don't Look Under The Bed". Take a look at what else you can expect from this year's "Hallowstream" lineup below.

You can see the full list of movies and specials that will be available to watch on the Disney+ "Hallowstream" special by clicking here.

