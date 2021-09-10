Watch A Black Bear Swimming In A Kentucky Lake [VIDEO]

Is it just me, or does it seem like we are seeing more black bear sightings than ever before? Bears are seen doing just about everything from walking down the streets of Gatlinburg, TN, and getting into jacuzzis, to just strolling out of the woods into somebody's yard in Kentucky. They are everywhere.

I just read a story today about a bear in Lake Tahoe, NV, that opened someone's garage door and then closed it after they didn't find any food. Then when on about their business. That's crazy scary.

Remember this bear who got in the jacuzzi and sacred the daylights out of my friend and her husband while they were trying to have a romantic night? The bear just wanted to dip his toes in the hot water. LOL

Recently I came across a video from Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, that showed a black bear swimming, I mean literally swimming, you kinda dog paddling, across an area of the lake. Keep in mind, they were at a great distance from the bear when they spotted him in the water. After Shelly's son spotted the bear, they zoomed in and took this video. So, no bears, or people were hurt in the making of this video.

Lake Cumberland is beautiful and a haven for boaters and wildlife. Remember the bobcat that was spotted dog-paddling in Lake Cumberland and the majestic, living legend, Billy the Lake Cumberland Goat?

I have also heard that Bigfoot makes an appearance every now and then. If you get a video of THAT, send it my way. LOL

