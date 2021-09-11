Over 7,000 American Flags Will Fly in St. Louis to Remember 9/11

If the sight of American flags puts a tear of happiness in your eyes, you'll need to bring tissues with you if you're in St. Louis this weekend as over 7,000 will fly in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11/01.

Hard to believe it's already been 20 years since that day, but Saturday will be the sad remembering of that awful day. KMOV in St. Louis shared the story of Flags of Valor and the display they'll put on in Forest Park.

This incredible patriotic display has even been covered nationally by Yahoo.

The flags will fly on Art Hill in Forest Park which is located between the St. Louis Art Museum and the Emerson Grand Basin.

A total of 7,582 flags will be on display to honor service members killed in the past 20 years in the war on terror and those who lost their lives in the planes and buildings and emergency responders on 9/11/01. Pictures and dog tags of each person who lost their life as a result of the attacks that day will be on display.

You can learn more about Flags of Valor and their mission statement by following them on Facebook and their official website.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after