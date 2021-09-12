An Off-The-Grid Hidden Gem Might Be Illinois’ Best Treehouse Hotel
When wi-fi is a luxury, not a necessity, look at a place like this.
Truthfully, that was one of the first things I checked out after I saw THIS place on VRBO.
Primarily because this place was hyping itself up as "off the grid" and just to be sure I had to see if they offer wi-fi. Nothing screams NOT off-the-grid faster than a home that offers wi-fi.
Lucky for you, my search came up empty. this Ten Acre Treehouse called "Captains Quarters" doesn't have any internet capabilities and it's about as close to living in the wild as you can get. Heck, there's even a "whimsical 'outhouse' with year round compost toilet and a outdoor hot water shower while giving you a 360 degree view of the surrounding forest nearly 30' off the ground!" according to the listing.
Outhouse aside, you're not roughing it too bad. Actually, you'll have it pretty good in this two story treehouse.
According to VRBO, this place "features a full second story master bedroom, sleeper sofa on the first floor, small kitchen area with refrigerator w/freezer, microwave, coffee maker, plates, silverware, cups and a sink!...The wrap around deck with gas grill provides a laid back environment to enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding forest!"
Of the 115 reviews "Captains Quarters" has received on VRBO, it sits at a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 with folks saying it's "unique and magical," "relaxing," and "lovely."
If the "Captains Quarters" in Nauvoo, Illinois isn't the top treehouse hotel in Illinois, please let me know.
Oh, then there's the price, currently, it's only $159 a night. Not bad for a night in a super cool treehouse.