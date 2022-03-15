Rent This Unbelievable Wisconsin Estate on World’s Largest Chain of Lakes
This 9-bedroom home on six acres was originally built by former Chicago Mayor Edward Kelly in 1929. This is a very special place to make forever memories.
Beautiful Wisconsin lake houses for rent
I don't believe I've ever seen a lake house anything close to this one that you can rent. When this remarkable home was built nearly one hundred years ago, not one expense was spared.
Much of the homes original 'old world charm' is still very much intact. The most exciting part for you is that tons of modern conveniences have been added
If you have lots of family or friends that you've been wanting to go on a big joint trip with, you just found the perfect place to rent.
Indian Point Manor in Eagle River, Wisconsin
Indian Point Manor was named after the Indian statue at the SW corner of the property overlooking Catfish Lake.
