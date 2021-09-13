Each Monday here on the WBKR Morning Show, Angel and I have a segment called What's Cookin'? We have a rotating lineup of guests who bring in delicious recipes that you can try at home. Merritt Bates-Thomas from the Green River District Health Department specializes in heart and diet-healthy recipes that are easy on the budget and easy on the waistline. Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend (the official sponsor of the weekly segment) shares recipes that highlight the Kentucky Legend brand and delicious line of products. Kelly Brand, from the UK Cooperative Extension Office, shares budget-friendly recipes that allow you to feed the entire family for cheap. And Patty Millay is our resident southern belle of the kitchen. She serves up hearty dishes and desserts inspired by her deep Tennessee roots.

This morning, Patty served up the perfect dish of southern comfort food to transition us from summer to fall. Here's how to make Chicken, Kale and Sweet Potato Soup.

From Patty:

It's Fall Ya'll! My crockpot if my Fall and Winter BFF and we've been separated for far too long! These crisp cool mornings have made me soooo hungry for a pot of homemade soup! I found this idea on the weather forecast and I couldn't believe how easy and simple it was! I'm a working lady and things with few ingredients that required extremely little effort beckon to me! This soup is light and delicious - it won't weight you down or make you feel like you ate too much. This was 100% a winner for me and I hope you love it too!

CHICKEN, KALE & SWEET POTATO SOUP

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts - I did six thin cut

8 oz kale

8 small sweet potatoes

2 packets Dry Knorr Vegetable Mix

Directions:

Mix the veggie mix packets with 8 cups water and microwave or simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool while you get your veggies ready.

My kale was already chopped so all I had to do was watch the pieces for the heavy center stem and remove those. That stem will make your soup too bitter.

Peel and dice sweet potatoes into small bite size pieces.

That's all the prep there is!

Add your chicken breasts to the bottom of your crockpot, then add the sweet potatoes and the kale. Add your soup mix plus enough water to fill your crockpot. I think it's about 5 cups or so additional water.

Set the crockpot for high for 4 hours and walk away! Come back when your time is done and remove your chicken breasts (use tongs and they may fall apart on you). Shred your chicken with two forks and return it to the pot and let things sit for an hour on warm.

That's IT! Serve this light and delicious soup with a slice of buttery garlic bread and your fall dinner will be fabulous! Ya'll enjoy!

