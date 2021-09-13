Here’s When You Can Legally Make A Left Turn On Red In Indiana

It's common knowledge that it is illegal to make a left-hand turn at a red light, but did you know that there is a certain situation that it is actually legal to turn left on red?

We've all been in a situation where we are at a red light waiting to turn left. No cars are coming in either direction. You want to go ahead and turn, but you also know that as soon as you do, a cop will come out of nowhere and present you with a ticket. However, you might find yourself in a situation where you can turn left on red. I recently had a moment where I did turn left on red and the car next to me looked at me like I was crazy. While I totally understand the look that the gentleman gave me, I did nothing wrong.

There's one scenario where it's actually legal to do in the state of Indiana and I took full advantage of it. According to Drivinglaws.org:

In Indiana, a motorist can do a left turn after stopping at a red light only from a one-way street onto another one-way street. Of course, motorists need to follow the normal right-of-way rules and proceed with caution when making the turn.

So this means that if you are on a road that is an one-way and turning onto another one-way street, you can legally make a left turn on red after making a complete stop. In my case, this occurred on the Square in Boonville. Not too long ago, they did some reconstruction to make all roads a one way road. Therefore, when you find yourself at the stoplight on 2nd and Locust or 3rd and Main, you don't have to wait to turn left at a red light. Just make sure you make a complete stop and no cars are coming, and you're good to go. I'm not sure how many other intersections like this there are in Indiana, but I am sure that there are quite a few. So, the next time you find yourself in that situation at a red light, now you know that it's okay to turn left on red.

