After being forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, this year's Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returns to an in-person event at Eastland Mall on Sunday, September 26th, and they're looking for several (thousand) people to join them.

Known for years as the Race for the Cure, the event evolved into the current More Than Pink Walk format in 2019. While much of the format remains the same; thousands gathering for the common goal of raising money to help fund research, treatment, and an eventual cure for breast cancer, as well as support services for patients currently undergoing treatment, the biggest change involved the physical aspect of the day. Gone is the 5K run/walk. It was replaced by a one-mile walk on a pre-determined course near and around Eastland Mall which invited more participation from those who may have been unable to participate in the past due to the length of the course.

The gates open at 7:30 AM on the 26th with with the traditional opening ceremony set to begin at 8:00 followed by the walk itself at 9:00. Registration is open now through the Komen Evansville website which you can get to by clicking the button below.

