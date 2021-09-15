Have You Heard About What Researchers Found At Mammoth Cave?

Mammoth Cave is one of the magical wonders of Kentucky. The underground caves bring tourists from miles around. Recently cave researchers discovered more fun.

Mammoth Cave is the world's largest cave spanning over 420 recorded miles. The first mapping of the caves dates back to the 1840s with a man by the name of Steven Bishop.

It is reported by Mammoth Cave officials that volunteers from the Cave Research Foundation recently discovered the miles on a visit.

According to Cincinnati.com;

Volunteers from the CRF visit the park annually to survey newly discovered passages, according to the National Park Service's website. Surveyors often used a compass, measuring tape or laser range finder and an inclinometer to record the direction, distance and slope of the passage.

Mammoth Cave is open to visitors all year long. However, they do observe specific holidays and those can be found on their website.

If you have never been to Mammoth Cave and think you might want to plan a vacation you can actually stay inside the park. From staying at the lodge to actually bring a tent or camper and staying right inside the park. You can do whichever suits your family or traveling companions best.

There is a list of things to do in the park;

canoeing

hiking

biking

fishing

horse-back riding

stargazing

cave tours

ranger-led programs

The park has something for everyone and it just got even better with more miles added.

