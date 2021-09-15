Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Fall Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!

Imagine over 600 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Fall/Winter needs.

Admission is free to all who attend.

Friday, September 17th: 8 am-5 pm

Saturday, September 18th: 8 am-1 pm (marked items ½ price)

There will be a limited amount of Early Bird Presale Tickets to shop Thursday 2:30-4:30 https://bit.ly/3tNtZxm

Cash & Credit Accepted

Angel here and you can literally shop for your children's clothes and get it all in one place. Such an amazing assortment of brands, sizes, and it is all in amazing condition. We always find something for everyone.

New this year:

New Parent Presale FREE Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4:00p-6:00p A New Parent is anyone expecting a child, parents with an infant less than 12 months of age, anyone in the process of adopting a child, and anyone fostering a child under the age of 12 months. Grandparents with a grandchild that fit the criteria are also welcome to register for a pass

Text Club members will get early ticket access, so sign up here: https://optin.mobiniti.com/PCShopKY

You can even join in on the fun! BECOME A CONSIGNOR. New this year you can even buy an early shopping pass and show tonight!

