Can We Talk About Why Sixlets Are So Hard To Find In Stores?

This might sound random, but my favorite candy of all time is Sixlets. However, you can't really find them at most places.

Ever since I was a kid, I have loved Sixlets. I'm sure that some would argue with this statement, but they are WAY better than M&M's. Sorry, not sorry. These delicious little round bites of candy-coated, malt-flavored chocolatey candies have been around for sixty years now. I can still remember any time my parents stopped for gas, they would always buy me a package for the road. Not only that, but they were my go-to snack whenever we went to the Holiday Drive-In in Reo, Indiana.

Fun fact for you, according to Sixlets, they were originally sold six at a time for a penny, hence the name "Sixlets". I always thought it was because of the different colors, but that's not the case because Sixlets only come in five different colors (with the exception of special holiday packages).

If you have never indulged in the goodness that is Sixlets, you're missing out. In some ways, they are comparable to M&M's, in the sense that they are chocolate candies with a candy-coated shell, and they come in a variety of colors. However, a couple of the main differences are that Sixlets are shaped like a little ball and each color has a slightly different taste than the next, thanks to their candy-coated shells. I actually didn't realize they tasted different until I was like 20 because I would always pop multiple in my mouth at the same time. Oh and another difference, that is actually more of a bigger deal in 2021 is the fact that Sixlets are actually gluten-free.

It used to be, you could go to any gas station or store and find tubes or bags of Sixlets in the candy aisle. Nowadays, they are virtually impossible to find. Pretty much the only time you can find Sixlets on the shelves anymore is around Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Easter when they release the holiday packaging. So why are they so hard to find throughout the year now?

That's a question I have been wondering about for quite some time. Any time I go into a new gas station or grocery story, I'm always disappointed to find that they don't carry Sixlets. Just the other day, I was in the Halloween candy aisle at Walmart in search of some. Not for trick or treaters, but selfishly, for myself. I was disappointed to find that they weren't even available for Halloween.

One reason for this could be because they were a product of Hersey's until 2003, until they sold the product to SweetWorks, according to Candy.org. Perhaps without the backing of a major distributor like Hersey's, Sixlet's has become difficult to find in some states like here in Indiana.

In any event, the world (and especially myself) could use more Sixlets in our lives. Sure, you could always go onto Amazon and buy them, but I miss the days when they were available anytime you wanted them at gas stations. I don't know who I need to talk to to make this happen, but I am more than willing to plead my case to them. If you know of any stores that carry them in the Evansville area, please, send me an email at travis@wkdq.com so I can stock up on them!

