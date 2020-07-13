Turoni’s Announces Temporary Switch to Carryout Service Only

Over the past week, a few Evansville bars and restaurants have announced temporary closures after either patrons or employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The closures allowed those businesses the opportunity to deep clean and sanitize their establishments in order to make their location as safe as possible for staff and customers upon reopening. Turoni's was not immune to the closures, announcing on both Facebook and their website Friday they found out an employee at the North Main Street location had tested positive, and they would be temporarily close for cleaning. However, unlike the other restaurants who announced similar situations, Turoni's took their reopening plan in a different direction.

The long-time Evansville pizza restaurant on their Facebook page Saturday, they would be keeping their dining rooms closed for the foreseeable future, and would only be offering carryout service through the drive-thru.

The post does not specify how long the restaurant will keep the dining rooms closed. The closure will no doubt have an impact on business, however based on the drive-thru line I waited in at the Newburgh location Saturday evening when we order some pizza at the house, it may not be a huge impact as their were several cars in line when I pulled in, and several more behind me as I made my way closer to the window to get my order.

Turoni's has three locations in the Tri-State; the aforementioned North Main Street location, the Forget-Me-Not Inn at the corner of Weinbach Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway, along with the Newburgh location on Bell Oaks Drive.

[Source: Turoni's on Facebook]