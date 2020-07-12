We've all seen the #vanlife posts on Instagram and Facebook. In fact, Shawn & I are in the process of building out a Ford E150 for our own van life adventures - but have you ever seen an jet plane engine turned travel trailer or as the British call it, a caravan? No? Then keep reading!

I came across a series of photos on Facebook and immediately knew I had to share them with you. I had never seen anything like it before in my life and it was just too good not to pass along. After a quick scroll through the Facebook page The VC10 Caravan Pod, I made contact with Steve Jones, the owner of this unusual abode. Turns out his tiny travel trailer is made from the nacelle (outer shell) of the #4 engine from a VC10 - a midsized jet plane, similar to the one below, built by Vickers-Armstrongs and used by the British Airforce. The particular VC10 that Steve got his hands on is XV104 which took it's first flight in 1967 and it's final flight on July 4, 2012 at 38383.30 total flight hours. To see some important moments in the life of this particular plane, go here.

So how does a jet engine become a travel trailer? Time and hard work - lots of both. According to a Facebook post from Steve, he has invested over 1,000 man-hours into the build but it's landing him a lot of attention. He's received a write-up in TheDrive.com and his caravan pod has been featured in an episode of British televisions, George Clark's Amazing Spaces. The transformation of the nacelle to a travel trailer has been nothing short of extraordinary. Take a look!