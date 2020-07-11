Fun Skittles Experiment That Will Impress Your Friends

Did you know that if you put Skittles in a cup of warm water, after a few minutes, the "S" will float to the top? It's true!!!

Shout out to whoever it was in my second or third grade class at Oakland City Elementary School who showed me this trick. Twenty years later, I finally decide to try it out myself!

So why does this happen? Allow me to educate you for a moment. The letters on the Skittles are printed with a non-water soluble ink and are attached to the candy with an edible glue. This glue dissolves in the water along with the color coating. Since the letters are less dense than water, the letters peel off and float to the top! This also happens with M&M's as well. Now that you know how to do this fun experiment, try it with your friends or kids and impress the heck out of them!

Here's another fun fact about Skittles. Did you know that they are all actually the same flavor? I know, like me you think "That's bull! They all taste different." However, it's true. You can find out how they are all the same flavor and why we believe they taste different by clicking here.