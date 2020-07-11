Enjoy a Free Movie at Friedman Park in Newburgh

Right now, I could use a little fun in my life. Things are so heavy. One way that a local parks dept is not only boosting morale and raising money is by offering free outdoor movies.

The Warrick Parks Foundations will be hosting FREE movies at Friedman Park in Newburgh on July 9 and July 24th. Tonight's feature is A Dog's Journey and the 24th's is Sonic the Hedgehog.

The experience is free but you can make a donation to the Parks dept. Popcorn, cotton candy, sodas, and waters will be available for purchase.