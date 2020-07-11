One of a Kind Evansville Home Is a Piece of Art and You Gotta See It [GALLERY]

Evansville has so many unique and beautiful homes. Most of the time, you drive by them and just wish they were your house. But sometimes, not very often, but sometimes, one of these rare and beautiful homes goes up for sale. This is one of those homes.

It looks like it should be showing up on the pages of a home and architecture magazine. I can see it being part of a unique home show on HGTV. The extraordinary home sits back off the road, in the woods, and you might not even know it exists. It’s an incredible and artistic masterpiece that is going up for auction.

According to the Wendy Miller, of Curran Miller Auction & Realty, the home was custom built by landscape architect, Stephen Meyerholtz. It consists of 3.75 acres with a 2,132 sq. ft. home and a 1,672 sq. ft. unfinished basement. The house has three bedrooms and three baths. It's located at 16222 Volkman Rd., IN 47725 and there will be Mon., July 20th at 6:00 pm with showings: Sun., July 12th from 1-3:00 pm & by appointment. More details here.

Take a look at this work of art.

An Open House will be held Sunday, July 12 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM CT.

For more info on this amazing house and to make an appointment to see it privately, click HERE.

