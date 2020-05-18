See Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Indiana [GALLERY]

Shawn and I have talked about putting our house on the market and purchasing a new home and I often get emails about homes being recently listed for sale in our area. I enjoy seeing the properties for sale and daydreaming about how I would change the flooring or the fixtures and how I would make it ours. While looking through Zillow recently, I wondered what the most expensive home looked like in Indiana. When I found it, I just knew I had to share it with you!

Allow me to introduce you to 5799 Sunset Lane located in Indianapolis. This 20,710 square foot 1930's estate is situated on 3.1 acres of beautiful tree-filled property and boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms and 5 half bathrooms. The home is currently listed by Sotheby's International Realty at $5,800,000 - that's $300,000 more than the second most expensive house located in Batesville, Indiana, according to Zillow. Even if you happen to have $5.8 million just sitting around, you'll also be spending $586 a month or just over $7,000 a year, in Home Owners Association fees and the annual taxes are going to set you back close to $100,000.

So what exactly does an estimated $30,000 a month mortgage payment buy in Indiana? In this case, on top of the 6 bedrooms, 8 full baths and 5 half baths that I mentioned earlier, along with a breathtaking kitchen, stunning woodwork, a pool and tennis court, it also buys you mid-late 19th century European fireplaces, butler's pantry, catering kitchen and wine cellar.

[Source: Sotheby's International Realty]