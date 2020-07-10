Mayor Lloyd Winnecke made an announcement today that people must wear masks in public if they are in the city of Evansville.

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Winnecke announced that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, face masks will be required to wear anytime you're at indoor public spaces within the city of Evansville.

This order will go into effect on Wednesday, July 15th. Businesses are asked to require patrons to wear masks in their facility. The mayor suggests not to wait until Wednesday to wear a mask. Do it now. Especially after several businesses have had to temporarily close to sanitize after COVID-19 exposure.

Details of the order will be announced sometime next week ahead of the order going into effect. At this time, the city is not considering fines for those who are in violation of this order.

City officials ask that you continue to practice social distance and proper hygiene while you are in public, on top of wearing masks.

To watch the full press conference with Mayor Winnecke and health experts from our area, see the full press conference here.

