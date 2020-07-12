An Evansville woman took to Facebook to share her frustration after a camera caught her delivery from the United States Postal Service being carelessly thrown onto her porch - and she says this isn't the first or even second time.

Ashley Biggs Helming, a resident of Evansville, share video to her Facebook page showing a package thrown across her porch into a brick wall and then falling to the ground with a thud. The contents inside the box? A glass jar that, according to Ashley despite being "well wrapped" was completely shattered by the mishandling. You can actually hear the glass inside the package shatter when it hits the wall. According to her Facebook post, this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

In a statement to GBF, Ashley said,

I know they're overworked and exhausted. There's no excuse for this, though. This video isn't unique, unfortunately. I've filed multiple complaints about my destroyed packages, was contacted about two and was told both times that "it would be addressed", but nothing has changed- now this. I know I'm not the only one this is happening to. They aren't taking this seriously, and it needs to be stopped.

Ashley says there have been "thousands of dollars of damage to antiques and various other packages where things were well protected." And despite filing multiple complaints with video footage and being told that the issue "will be addressed," the blatant disregard for the safe delivery of her packages continues. Only now it seems the mail carrier has started to avoid being seen by the camera. In fact, in the video you can see that to avoid the camera all together, the postman opted to throw this particular package through the window of the porch that is missing a screen rather than use the door directly opposite the camera.

We are awaiting a response from the USPS regarding our request for a statement and will update if and when we hear back. For now, Ashley plans to install more cameras on her property and continue filing complaints until something is done.

UPDATE: The USPS has reached out and we have put them in touch with the woman in hopes of resolving the issue.