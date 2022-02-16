Trail Cam Captures Awkward and Intense Mating Conversation Between Bobcats [WATCH]

Bobcats can be found in every contagious state, in the US, except Delaware. Not sure what they have against Delaware. But hey, I guess Delaware isn't for everybody. California and Georgia have the largest population of bobcats.

In Kentucky, where I live, you rarely see bobcats.. You will sometimes see them dashing across the road or on the shore and cliffs of lakes when you are boating. For the most part they are very shy, elusive and mainly nocturnal.

Getting a Better View of Bobcats

With the growing popularity of trail-cams, we are able to observe their behavior more than ever before. I belong to a Facebook group devoted to trail-cam videos. That page is where I saw this amazing video.

The video not only allows us to hear the sounds the bobcats make while courting, but you see their incredibly awkward body movements, too. You aren't sure if they're going to fight or get it on.

Kinda of the same tension between human couple. We all know making up makes it more fun. LOL.

Unique Look At Bobcat Mating Ritual

The facebook page that originally posted the video, Center For Biological Diversity, described it like this,

Vakentine's Day, bobcat-style: Communication is key. In this video two bobcats negotiate a date via head-bobbing yowls, rapid tail twitching and awkward pauses. The female is the gray cat and the male is the red (rufous) one. Thanks to Robyn Sloan for sharing this footage with us!

Take a look.

I think this video is amazing. I don't believe I have ever heard any sound that the bobcat makes. Robyn Sloan took the incredible footage with her trail-cam. She has several more awesome videos of many different animals from her trial-cam, HERE.

What Happens When the Mating Begins?

According to Wildlife Rescue League,

During mating, the male bites the female's neck, and because the female may change her mind, the male ends up with split ears. The noises continue until mating is completed. Males will seek out other females, but the females will not tolerate the males once the infants are born.

When is Bobcat Mating Season?

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute says,

They mark their specific territories to minimize confrontations with other bobcats. The bobcat's mating season is primarily in the winter, though mating can take place from November through August. Gestation is about 60-70 days, with an average of 62 days, and there are usually two to four kittens per litter.

Find more cool facts about Bobcats, HERE.

