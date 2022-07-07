Absolutely Precious Little Tabby at Indiana Shelter Has the Sweetest Meow Ever [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Tia!

Who doesn’t love a classic tabby cat? Once you meet me, you definitely will! My name is Tia and I’m a 4-month-old female. You can find me hanging out in the open cat room at the VHS! I have the sweetest little meow and will respond when you talk to me. Think your current cat needs a friend? I would make an excellent companion for them! I love everyone I meet and would really enjoy having friends around during the day. To be honest, I would also be perfectly content being your first cat ever! I’m adaptable and would do great in any living situation, as long as it’s forever. My adoption fee is $80 and includes my spay, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Apply at vhslifesaver.org or visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

VHS Happenings

VHS VHS loading...

NOW HIRING: The VHS is seeking a full-time Veterinary Assistant or Registered Veterinary Technician for our Low-Cost Spay/Neuter and Vaccine Clinic!

Join our top-notch team and have an impact on more than 8,000 community pets a year! Interested in applying? Please email your resume to a.stock@vhslifesaver.org

To learn more about this and other open positions, visit our website:

We offer standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm First come, first serve via taking a number system. Please understand that we try to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.

**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an un-vaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.

Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates: July 9 & 23 August 6 & 20 September 3 & 17

Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.