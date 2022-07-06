Local Kentucky Fair Hosting a Mullet Pagent Open To Anyone

If you're rocking a mullet in 2022 and want to show it off for a cash prize, you are in luck!

I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. Perhaps we can credit its resurgence in popularity to Morgan Wallen?

Daytime Village At The 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

History of the Mullet

You might be surprised to find out that the mullet has been around long before the late 80s and early 90s. Even though that's when the hairstyle's popularity was at its highest, that hairdo has actually been around for centuries. According to History.com:

While literature’s first mullet mention may have come from the ancient Greek poet Homer—in The Iliad, he described the Abantes, a group of spearmen, as wearing “their forelocks cropped, hair grown long at the backs,”—the term “mullet” wasn’t actually coined until 1994, thanks to the Beastie Boys’ song “Mullet Head.” The Oxford English Dictionary credits the hip-hop group as the first to use “mullet” to describe the high-low cut that’s long been described as “business up front and a party in the back.”

The Mullet is Back

It seems like ever since 2020, the mullet has been making a comeback. Men from all over are letting their hair grow out in the back and proudly showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall". That's no knock from me at all. I am actually kind of jealous that my hair won't allow me to have that look. However, if you are one of those guys out there that has been growing their hair out to rock the mullet, you are in luck. One local Kentucky fair will be hosting an event just for you...with a cash prize!

Get our free mobile app

McLean County Fair Mullet Pagent

McLean County Ag Festival will be held July 7, 8 & 9th at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun, Kentucky this year. Along with all of their traditional fair events, they have added another event just for men. On Saturday, July 9th, at 8 p.m., the fair will be hosting a Mullet Pagent.

2022 McLean County Ag Fair Mullet Pagent Details

The Mullet Pagent is designed for men to display their mullet and compete for the best mullet around. Here is everything you need to know about the Mullet Pagent:

The Mullet Pagent is open to all ages

Participants DO NOT have to be a McLean County resident

Make sure your outfit compliments your hairstyle

Registration between 6:30-7 p.m. at the McLean County Ag Fair Booth

There is no entry fee for the Mullet Pagent

The winner receives a cash prize

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact KristieBowlds at 270-993-5287 or Haley Ellis at 270-499-2492

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Kentucky Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Kentucky using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Top 10 Facts About Kentucky That You Probably Didn't Know Do you know the craziest facts about Kentucky? From the official state fossil to the world's largest baseball bat, learn all about it here!