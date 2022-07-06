A stop sign is red, with white letters, and has eight sides, but if you drive in Owensboro the "S" seems to have a whole different meaning with some drivers. Does this happen to you too?

Photo by Aleksandr Kadykov on Unsplash Photo by Aleksandr Kadykov on Unsplash loading...

When you hit the road in Owensboro you'd better have on a helmet, shoulder straps, and a HANS device. Everyone just seems to be in such a BIG hurry these days. It can be scary on the road. Trust me. I'm less than perfect when I hit the road, but at least I try to be considerate. The worst are the drivers that roll on through the stop sign in front of you and then drive....slowly! You're in such a hurry that you can't come to a complete stop, and then you can't go the speed limit afterward? Don't even get me started!

Get our free mobile app

This is about those drivers that are in a hurry and just can't seem to be bothered.

S-T-O-P Means Stop (or Does it?) in Owensboro A stop sign is red, with white letters, and has eight sides, but if you drive in Owensboro the "S" seems to have a whole different meaning sometimes. This is about those drivers that are in a hurry and just can't seem to be bothered!

Photo by Anwaar Ali on Unsplash Photo by Anwaar Ali on Unsplash loading...

What Does a Stop Sign Mean?

Here's what it DOES mean:

"At a red light (solid or flashing) or stop sign, motorists must make a complete stop at a clearly marked stop line or before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection. And if there is no stop line or crosswalk, the driver needs to stop before entering the intersection.", according to DrivingLaws.org

Here's What CAN Happen

"Generally, a stop sign or red light violation carries $20 to $100 in fines. A red light or stop sign violation will also add three demerit points to the motorist's driving record. But a driver can typically avoid the points by completing traffic school.

Depending on the situation, a red light or stop sign violation could also lead to a reckless driving conviction. And if one of these violations results in the death of another person, vehicular homicide charges are another possibility."