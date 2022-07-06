Illinois Youth Baseball Game Called Off. Ump Passes Out Drunk.

Well isn't this guy special. One too many cocktails before umpiring a youth baseball game had this fella down for the count. Strike three indeed.

This story dates back to 2013, but it totally got me in the baseball mood even more! The silliness of this entire story will make you shake your head. How many times have you been to a game where a parent of coach loses their mind over a call? Throw a clipboard, kick a fence, curse in front of kids...classy. But the parents and coaches has a REASON to lose their marbles over this! Deadspin

A 49-year-old high school umpire, was wasted calling a game. Everyone could see he was wasted. Balls and strikes, sure! Here's the kicker, he passed out. Passed out drunk on the field. Night, night. Dude woke up in an Illinois jail cell. Ball four!

As a high school kid playing in this game, wouldn't you push your luck a little bit? I mean, they all had to know this dude was wasted!

Once "Ump of the Year" woke up, he tried to fight people. That always has a happy ending. He ended up facing two charges each of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer, while trying to fight a medic. Oh, another "ball four moment" he was hit with a stun gun twice during his arrest, JUUUUSSST a bit outside.

Well, maybe this dude could call some White Sox games...those fellas need all the help they can get, and as soon as possible!