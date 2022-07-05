National Fried Chicken Day is July 6th so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making perfectly-seasoned, golden-fried chicken that's so good it will want to make you slap your mama.

When my family and I go out of town for vacation, we often try to hit a restaurant or two the locals swear by instead of rolling into some chain restaurant we don't have here in the Evansville area, because if anyone knows the best places to eat in a certain city, it's the people who live there.

While I certainly have my favorite places here around here to get a bucket of fried chicken when the mood strikes, I am just one person and your opinion may be different from mine. That's why I recently put together a list of over 50 locations all suggested by members of the local Facebook group, Tri-State Restaurant Reviews. The list includes not only several restaurants but a few grocery stores and a couple of convenience stores as well.

After giving you about a week to "let your voice be heard," I've tallied the votes to determine the top 10 places, plus five "honorable mentions," that you say are a must-go when you must have some juicy and succulent fried chicken (is your mouth watering too, or is it just me?).

Try one, or try them all. But, whichever you choose, make sure you bring an appetite and some wet naps to clean yourself up with afterward.

15 Best Places for Fried Chicken in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky Regardless of whether you're a fan of white meat, dark meat, or all of it, if it's fried chicken you crave, it's one, or all, of these places you'll want to go to get it.

