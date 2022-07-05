Illinois Wants To Pay You $4000 Just To Buy An Electric Car

Always read the fine print before jumping right in.

I know plenty of people who would see only "$4,000" and instantly agree to doing this because it sounds like a great deal. For myself, I don't know enough about electric cars to switch just yet, but it's definitely a possibility if it'll help the planet!

This new program was passed last year in the Fall by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker. It says that anyone who buys an electric vehicle, starting Friday, July 1st, can receive a $4,000 rebate from the state of Illinois after purchasing the vehicle.

From these $4,000 rebates to our workforce development programs to help coal communities move into clean energy jobs, we are laser-focused on making Illinois a leader in addressing climate change and ensuring no community is left behind.” - Governor JB Pritzker

I wonder if this would make it more difficult to find a charging station when you're on the road, that's definitely my biggest fear in getting an all-electric vehicle. I heard they're cheaper to maintain, but there are many downsides to owning one.

There are many requirements, of course, to being eligible for the rebate if you're already thinking about switching - some being the following:

- New or used electric vehicles purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State that haven’t previously been the subject of this EV rebate. Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate - Illinois.Gov

- Your rebate amount CANNOT exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

- Rented/Leased vehicles DO NOT qualify for the rebate.

- The purchaser MUST reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

What do you think, will you switch? To find out all of the requirements in getting this $4,000 rebate OR if you want to start applying, visit Illinois.gov FAQ page.

