Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location".
You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
What is Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location"?
Reader's Digest found that the "Coolest Secret Location" in Indiana is located in Indianapolis. However, you won't find it driving through the city or even walking the streets. This secret location is actually underneath the city of Indianapolis. Here's what Reader's Digest says:
Imagine a 20,000-square foot network of hallways, pathways, and passageways, hidden beneath the streets of Indianapolis—that describes the City Market Catacombs. Created in the 1880s of limestone and brick, its entrance almost completely hidden from public view, the Catacombs purpose was to transport and store meats before the days of refrigeration. “Today, what lies under the Indianapolis City Market is one of only a few intact catacombs remaining in the United States today,” explains Caitlin Muller, a PR professional.
This place looks really cool. You can actually take tours of the Catacombs under Indianapolis. Learn more about these Catacombs by clicking here.
What About The States Surrounding Indiana?
What did Reader's Digest say were the coolest secret spots in our neighboring states? Let's take a quick look:
Illinois: Cave-In-Rock
Kentucky: National Corvette Museum
Michigan: Sleeping Bear
Ohio: The Bridges of Fairfield County
You can find out what the otter cool secret spots in the United States are by clicking here.