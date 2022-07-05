See a Civil War Era House in Illinois with a Hidden Bunker Inside

This northern Illinois home was built during the Civil War, but now sadly sits vacant and has been that way for decades. Explorers discovered that it also was harboring a secret hidden bunker underneath.

The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest did this investigation a few months ago. They did not provide an exact location (and I wouldn't share it even if they did). They included this quick backstory about what they found:

Exploring an Abandoned Civil War Era House with (books, underground bunker, and an in-ground Pool) in Northern, Illinois

You can see the results of their investigation which included a barn with horse stables and a home with a hidden bunker underneath the floorboard.

I am curious about the origins of that hidden underground bunker. Since the home was built during the Civil War, it wasn't unusual to have a hidden living space in the event of unwanted intruders finding the property. It could also be something as simple as a storm bunker for use during severe weather. So much history that now sits abandoned. If only those walls could talk.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

